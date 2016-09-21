The flamboyant Gatsby returns with annotations

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: It’s only an annotated version, there is nothing special about it if it were not for the circumstances in which it was written,” said Evangeline Manickam, during the official launch of her book, The Great Gatsby – An Annotated Edition, published by Orient Blackswan.

Annotated versions, especially of a classic such as The Great Gatsby, never fail to open new doors for the reader. It brings them closer to the book, placing the story against the historical context, offering glimpses of various interpretations that the book and its characters have lent themselves to over the years and in the process, transforming the reading experience completely.

Ninety years after the book was first published, Scott Fitzgerald’s voice has not only endured the vicissitude of time, but has proven to be as relevant today as it ever was. So much so, that sometimes, when reading the book, Evangeline felt like she was reading yesterday’s newspaper.

“We are now in the phase, 90 years later — the culture of showing off wealth through automobiles. And the rich and the famous continue to run over other people and walk away scot-free,” said the professor of English in the department of humanities and social sciences at IIT-Madras.

Gatsby is set in the 1920s in America, called the Jazz Age, which saw the birth of the ‘New Woman’. It was during this time that the ‘flappers’, as the women of the 20s were called, broke free of several things that tied them down after they were granted suffrage following the First World War. The flappers cut their hair short, wore skirts above their knees and were considered emancipated.

During this time, the pinnacle of the feminist movement in the US, Fitzgerald captured its delicate grey intricacies through Daisy Buchanan, who after giving birth to a baby girl, says, “...that’s the best thing a girl can be in this world, a beautiful little fool.”

The sentiment, Evangeline says, holds true even today. “The women changed their hairstyles, their clothes yet, when they gave birth to a girl, they were not happy,” she said. “Gatsby may have drowned but he will never die. Neither will the ‘American dream’ that the book glorifies and condemns all at once.”

Evangeline reserves one tiny bit of detail towards the end of her lecture — the fact that she was fighting carcinoma when she wrote the book. “I sent a text message to one of my students from my hospital bed the night before my surgery asking him to get it off my desktop and mail it to the publisher. That’s how the book was published in time,” she recalled.