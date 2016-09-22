CHENNAI: I’m feeling sleepy,” says Fiza to her teacher in a near perfect sentence, resting both her hands on her cheek. Nothing unusual for a five-year-old to say, except that she has hearing disability!

Apart from their hearing aids, there is almost nothing that can distinguish the students of Balavidyalaya School for Young Deaf Children from children in mainstream schools — they read, write and they know their numbers. “These kids can read and write better than children of Class 1 in a mainstream school, and their arithmetic is on a par with them,” says Meera Suresh, vice principal, Balavidyalaya. “This helps them when they are integrated into mainstream schools when they’re five.”

Saraswathi Narayanaswamy, co-founder and director of the school, says that neither the staff nor the students at the school use sign language. “We encourage children to speak. We ask parents also to fold their hands while talking to them and never use signs,” she says.

The teachers are confident that if a child under three is brought to the school, which has 95 students at present, will be successfully trained to speak using a structured multisensory approach that, in a sense, trains their vision to take over. The school has a maximum of four students under a teacher. “When parents discover the baby has auditory disability, they assume that he/she will not be able to speak as well, which is not the case,” points out Saraswathi.

Children below three years are admitted to the school throughout the year. When these children turn three, they will be transferred to an early intervention programme, after which they will be ready to be integrated into the mainstream schools.

But a lot of parents of children above three years knock on their doors only to be regretfully turned away, they say. “There’s no awareness of such a school since most other schools admit older children. We can achieve what we can only when a child is brought in early,” say members of the management.

“The diagnostic centre in the school is capable of diagnosing babies just two days old,” says Jyothi M, audiologist at Balavidyalaya.

Aadhita, for instance, was admitted when she five months. Now three, she reads sentences like ‘Aadhita builds a house with blocks’ with considerable ease. “Most of our children have a hearing loss of 80-105 dB,” says Jyothi, who tracks overt responses in a baby with audio meters and other equipment, for signs of auditory problems. Signs like twitching, breathing and visual orientation are used to make the diagnosis, after which hearing aids are prescribed.

“But even with hearing aids, children will not be able to speak well without training,” says Saraswathi. This is attributed to a phenomenon called ‘selective hearing’ that helps normal children discard noise and focus on a particular sound, like the voice of the mother. “All sounds are amplified when a hearing aid is fitted, so children should be trained to focus on a particular sound,” she explains.

But even when schools like Balavidyalaya offer both diagnostics and training free of cost, the lack of awareness is still a cause of worry, even though the school was founded in 1969. “A mother will definitely know something is wrong with the baby’s hearing when it is three or four months old. But, they are in denial until the child reaches a point where there is not much that can be done,” avers Saraswathi.