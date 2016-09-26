Admissions open for short term course in carpentry

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: Bala Mandir VTC has introduced a five-month course for ‘Carpentry for Interiors’. The course has been created in consultation with industry players. Trainees will be learn various aspects of carpentry for four months and will get on-the-job apprenticeship for one month. In addition to this, trainees will also be provided with spoken english, life skills and value education classes for character building and enhancing their interpersonal and employability skills.

Admissions are open for the batch scheduled to start in November 2016. The course is for four months including one month of on-the-job training. Applicants should be over 17 years and should have at least attempted Class 9 exams, if not passed.

The course fees for each of the short term course is `3,000 which mainly covers the cost of uniform, books and other training material. Free mid-day meals and tea will also be provided.

For details, contact 9444126532