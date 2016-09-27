New arrest in 11-yr-old idol theft case

Express News Service By

CHENNAI : Eleven years after 13 idols were stolen from Sri Naarupoonaatha Swamy Temple, Pazhavoor, on the Tirunelveli-Kanniyakumari border, a new arrest was made in Srivilliputhur on Monday.

In 2005, 13 idols worth `30 crore were stolen from the 16th century shrine and a case was registered against eight persons. Recently, the idol wing police filed charges against eight others, including two Americans and one UK citizen. Subhash Chandra Kapoor and Deenayalan, who have several idol cases against them, were also involved in this case. Both are already behind bars.

While making away with the idols, the smugglers met with an accident, severely injuring one. In haste, they threw away the idol in a pond, which was later retrieved by Valivataan. After a tiff over the value of the idol with a jeweller Shakthi based in Madurai, the smugglers murdered the jeweller.Years later, after investigations, the idol wing tracked down Valivataan and arrested him.