Home Cities Chennai

New arrest in 11-yr-old idol theft case

Published: 27th September 2016 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2016 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Eleven years after 13 idols were stolen from Sri Naarupoonaatha Swamy Temple, Pazhavoor, on the Tirunelveli-Kanniyakumari border, a new arrest was made in Srivilliputhur on Monday.

In 2005, 13 idols worth `30 crore were stolen from the 16th century shrine and a case was registered against eight persons. Recently, the idol wing police filed charges against eight others, including two Americans and one UK citizen. Subhash Chandra Kapoor and Deenayalan, who have several idol cases against them, were also involved in this case. Both are already behind bars.

While making away with the idols, the smugglers met with an accident, severely injuring one. In haste, they threw away the idol in a pond, which was later retrieved by Valivataan. After a tiff over the value of the idol with a jeweller Shakthi based in Madurai, the smugglers murdered the jeweller.Years later, after investigations, the idol wing tracked down Valivataan and arrested him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp