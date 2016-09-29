CHENNAI: The investigation into the great train robbery of Rs. 5.78 crore has hit a roadblock, with the special teams probing the case failing to trace any fingerprint from the railway coach, CB-CID sources told Express. This has come as a major setback, as there has been no breakthrough in the case even after 50 days.

Experts say the lack of fingerprints indicated that the men were prepared well. “They seemingly knew the police investigation process and must have worn gloves to avoid leaving any fingerprint,” said former CBI SP K Ragothaman.

Agreeing with him, VT Ranganathan, former ADSP in the fingerprint bureau, told Express that the unidentified persons seemed to have used gloves. There are several other factors, including surface, temperature and even speed of the train - all of which have gone against the investigation.

Explaining this, he said fingerprints were easier to retrieve from smooth and transparent surfaces, while the chances get reduced in the case of rough surface. The wooden crates carrying the money had rough surface.

The wind that hits the locomotive running at 70-80 kmph can wipe off prints that may have been on the top of the train. Same is the case with temperature, which would distort or even remove fingerprints by the time the train reached its destination.

“In any of the cases that we probe, the chances of cracking it becomes dimmer if we fail to lift prints from the scene of crime,” Ranganathan added.

The Salem Express started as usual from Salem on August 8 night and reached Chennai Egmore railway station the next morning. That was when the bank and security officials found out that the train was robbed. Railway police filed a case, which was later transferred to the CBCID.