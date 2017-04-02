Kids give new meaning to ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The students of Government school, Kannagi Nagar made planters, pen holders, toys, table organisers and more with waste products like water bottles, CDs and old chocolate boxes, recenltl. The best three works were awarded.

The first prize winners with

their product

“We tried to replicate a Ferrari, which is our favourite car,” said M Gokulakrishnan and M Akash, Class 6, who bagged the first prize. “We made it out of a chocolate box. We even decorated our house with planters made of unused plastic bottles.” They are already working on their other ideas. “We are thinking of working on creating something that will portray how agriculture is practised. It will be a good way to educate others as well,” they said.

This is the second year this school has taken the initiative. Two years ago, Inklink had trained 20 women, on recycling and reusing plastic. Four of these women, mostly victims of crime, took the initiative forward by teaching young children during a month-long programme. “Around 475 children who have been a part of this programme, have been taught to recycle plastic easily through crafts so that they can initiate a larger discussion on waste management going forward,” said Kaustav Sengupta, assistant professor, NIFT and founder of Inklinks.

G Manoj, a 11-year-old, made a lantern out of a string of plastic water bottles that won the second place and S Sandhya, received the third place for making a decorative planter. The other children promised that they would work on more such innovative products.