Mudslide death: 2 construction firm staff held

The Jharkhand native died after a mud heap  slid and buried him while working in a pit

Published: 03rd April 2017 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2017 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a migrant worker was buried to death in a mudslide in the Government Stanley Hospital, two officials of the construction company were arrested.
Pulisan Kisku, 22, was at work in a five-foot pit when a heap of mud suddenly slid and buried him on Saturday. While another worker at the spot, Sirajudeen, 22, was rescued with injuries, Kisku could be pulled out dead only after 45 minutes of struggle.
“We have arrested two officials of the construction company,” said a sub-inspector involved in the investigation.

The officer identified the arrested officials of the PSK Engineering (the company which had taken the contract for construction) as
Manimaaran and Silambarasan.
When contacted by Express, the officials of the construction company refused to comment on the incident. The hospital officials said the responsibility lay  only with the construction company. “We had given out the contract to a third party and the incident occurred to one of those working for the third party. Police are investigating,” said a senior official of the hospital.
Kisku, hailing from Jharkhand, like many other migrant workers, came to Tamil Nadu for better job prospects. He was working on the site along with his 17-year-old wife Kundhi Devi.
When Express on Sunday visited the quarters near the construction site where Kisku was residing, other workers refused to even talk about the incident.
“They are all very scared right now,” said one of the workers. “Last night, we could hear them wailing. It was very sad. They feel that if they talk about the incident they may lose their jobs.”
Kisku’s wife Kundhi Devi left the city in a flight on Sunday afternoon and a police officer said they were planning to airlift Kisku’s body to Jharkhand once the autopsy was completed.

