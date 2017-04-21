Home Cities Chennai

New lease of life for seven heart patients

Seven patients, including a two-and-a-half year old boy,  who were suffering from a rare congenital heart defect were successfully operated in just seven hours by doctors at the Government Stanley Med

Published: 21st April 2017 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2017 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven patients, including a two-and-a-half year old boy,  who were suffering from a rare congenital heart defect were successfully operated in just seven hours by doctors at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.
The doctors used a minimal invasive procedure to treat the Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) the seven patients were suffering from.
Between 8.30 am and 3.30 pm on April 10, all seven patients were operated and they were fit to be discharged the next day.

The device was taken to the heart chamber through the blood vessels by making an incision in the thigh.
“The patients can live a normal life and wouldn’t need replacement of the device,” said K Kannan, head, Cardiology Department.
"If the ASD is large, it causes stress on the heart and lungs due to additional blood being pumped into the lungs and the lung arteries will be damaged over time," added Kannan.
The symptoms are breathlessness and fatigue and it varies based on the size of the hole. But, in a few cases, the hole is closed naturally a few months after the birth of the child.
The procedure which would usually cost around `1 lakh was performed free of cost at the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp