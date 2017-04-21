New lease of life for seven heart patients

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven patients, including a two-and-a-half year old boy, who were suffering from a rare congenital heart defect were successfully operated in just seven hours by doctors at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

The doctors used a minimal invasive procedure to treat the Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) the seven patients were suffering from.

Between 8.30 am and 3.30 pm on April 10, all seven patients were operated and they were fit to be discharged the next day.

The device was taken to the heart chamber through the blood vessels by making an incision in the thigh.

“The patients can live a normal life and wouldn’t need replacement of the device,” said K Kannan, head, Cardiology Department.

"If the ASD is large, it causes stress on the heart and lungs due to additional blood being pumped into the lungs and the lung arteries will be damaged over time," added Kannan.

The symptoms are breathlessness and fatigue and it varies based on the size of the hole. But, in a few cases, the hole is closed naturally a few months after the birth of the child.

The procedure which would usually cost around `1 lakh was performed free of cost at the hospital.