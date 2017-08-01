Home Cities Chennai

New NAAC measures to make assessment efficient

The council and the University Grants Commission were looking at the possibility of having an alternate agency formed by NAAC said Virander S Chauhan, chairman of the executive committee of NAAC.

Published: 01st August 2017 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2017 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Streamlining the accreditation process to make it fair, transparent and efficient, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council is planning a series of measures including separate yardsticks to assess different types of institutions, third-party verification to prevent fraud and fixing of a minimum benchmark that institutions have to meet to be eligible for assessment, said a top official.

Explaining the new assessment process while speaking to the media here on Monday, Virander S Chauhan, chairman of the executive committee of NAAC, said the plan was to have separate template for assessment of autonomous, affiliated and aided colleges, and universities. “If I go to an affiliated college and ask how many consultancies they have and how many industries visited, it would not be fair,” he said. The separate templates would be available on the council’s website from August 10, he added.The council is moving more to digital mode, where institutions will have to submit 70 per cent of the data online. 

“We have already signed an MoU with the firm, but can’t reveal names. While the software will check the validity of the data that institutions submit, the third party will review that data.” The inspection teams from NAAC would visit the institutions, but the number of visits would be reduced. “The size of the existing NAAC committee will be reduced, as it will do all its job,” Chauhan said.

The council and the University Grants Commission were looking at the possibility of having an alternate agency formed by NAAC, added Chauhan, also a member of the UGC. There are a dozen or so agencies in the US and Europe while India has only one, he pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp