New NAAC measures to make assessment efficient

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Streamlining the accreditation process to make it fair, transparent and efficient, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council is planning a series of measures including separate yardsticks to assess different types of institutions, third-party verification to prevent fraud and fixing of a minimum benchmark that institutions have to meet to be eligible for assessment, said a top official.

Explaining the new assessment process while speaking to the media here on Monday, Virander S Chauhan, chairman of the executive committee of NAAC, said the plan was to have separate template for assessment of autonomous, affiliated and aided colleges, and universities. “If I go to an affiliated college and ask how many consultancies they have and how many industries visited, it would not be fair,” he said. The separate templates would be available on the council’s website from August 10, he added.The council is moving more to digital mode, where institutions will have to submit 70 per cent of the data online.

“We have already signed an MoU with the firm, but can’t reveal names. While the software will check the validity of the data that institutions submit, the third party will review that data.” The inspection teams from NAAC would visit the institutions, but the number of visits would be reduced. “The size of the existing NAAC committee will be reduced, as it will do all its job,” Chauhan said.

The council and the University Grants Commission were looking at the possibility of having an alternate agency formed by NAAC, added Chauhan, also a member of the UGC. There are a dozen or so agencies in the US and Europe while India has only one, he pointed out.