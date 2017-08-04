I-T officers grill Health Minister C Vijaya Basker for two hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Basker’s statements were recorded by the Income Tax department after grilling him for two hours.

Emerging from the office of the Director General of Income Tax (Investigations), the minister conceded that the stone crusher unit on the 100-acre land belonged to him.

While he did not mention evasion of taxes, the minister rubbished the allegations levelled by the media. “There has been no press release. But the media has been spreading lies. The blue metal company was alleged to be run by a cook Subbiah. Subbiah is a sub-contractor and not a cook. He is a respectable man and has a son who works abroad,” the minister said.

He also said that the Income Tax department was well within its powers to attach his property under the new rules. “I am a law-abiding citizen. I have been cooperating despite being in a position of power,” he said. “They had summoned me to appear on 4.30 pm. I reached there by 5.30 pm. For two hours they questioned me,” he said.

He also said that the blue metal company was functioning within rules. “There are 120 stone crushers in the area. It is one of the traditional forms of business in that area. I am also one of the entrepreneurs. Everything is within the rules,” the minister said. “Once the inquiry is over, possibly in six months I will get back my property after due process. I have been paying value-added tax, income tax and sales tax for the property,” he said.

Meanwhile, DMK working president M K Stalin urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to sack Vijaya Basker immediately. In a statement, he said it was against the spirit of the Constitution that a minister, who had not only exploited the government exchequer but also misused State power by shunting out the Registrar who attached his property, continued in office.