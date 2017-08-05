Soon, big trucks hindering traffic to be ‘lifted’

Home Cities Chennai

The transport department plans to do some heavy lifting, as trucks parked along highways and posing danger to vehicles passing by, are set to be shifted to safer locations.

Lorries parked along the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway | P Jawahar

By Venkatesan Parthasarathy
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The transport department plans to do some heavy lifting, as trucks parked along highways and posing danger to vehicles passing by, are set to be shifted to safer locations. The department, aiming to reduce accidents in the state, has identified vehicles parked by the wayside, especially heavy duty ones, as a significant threat.

Collision with parked vehicles contributes to a significant chunk of road accidents in the state.  
A recent example is the death of three women flower vendors, when a mini truck in which they were travelling to the Koyambedu market, rammed into a concrete mixer lorry parked on the Chennai bypass. Speaking to Express, a transport official stated the state government has given in-principle approval to hire high capacity cranes belonging to private parties. “These cranes will shift the vehicles to a safer location and the costs will be recovered from their owners,” he said. The arrangement is likely to be implemented in a month’s time.

The official stated that the department does not have the capability to move trucks and hence the move to engage private parties. “State transport corporations have the means to lift heavy vehicles. As far as tow-away vehicles used by traffic police and highway patrol, they can only handle motorcycles or cars.”
When contacted, truckers said they are forced to park by the roadside due to absence of dedicated spaces.

C Dhanaraj, secretary, State Lorry Owners Federation — Tamil Nadu, claimed: “Facilities must be developed on highways, where drivers could eat and rest, besides parking their vehicles in a safe area.”
Road safety experts opined that vehicles cannot be parked on the road under any circumstances. “If the highway is tolled, it is the duty of concessionaires who develop them to provide a truck lay-by for every 50 km. For un-tolled roads, state traffic police and highway patrols must conduct a survey and remove parked vehicles on a 24X7 basis,” said Kamal Soi, member of National Road Safety Council.

