A car rally to conserve heritage

Friends of Heritage Sites (FoHS), a city-based group of heritage enthusiasts engaged in conserving ecology and heritage monuments came together to organise first ever Heritage Trail car rally.

By Thushara Ann Mathew
CHENNAI: Friends of Heritage Sites (FoHS), a city-based group of heritage enthusiasts engaged in conserving ecology and heritage monuments came together to organise first ever Heritage Trail car rally. “The trail is all about exploring and learning about unexplored heritage sites close to Chennai,” said Sharmila Ganesan, director, FoHS.  

TTDC Commissioner V Palanikumar, who flagged off the rally expressed his happiness on being a part the event. “Out of the 26 heritage sites in the country declared by UNESCO, five are in Tamil Nadu. Such events promote the importance of knowing our history and traditions,” he added.  

The rally which will cover three important areas from megalithic sites to early medieval sites include  — megalithic site in Amoor, Thirupulleswar Vaikunda Perumal temple in Voyalur, and the Shiva temple, Saptamatrika Temple and the sangam period excavation site in Saluvankuppam. Each of these sites will have a historian talk about it when the cars reach there.

Said KT Gandhirajan, an art historian, “There’s an abandoned burial site in megalithic site in Amoor that dates back to almost 2,500 years. Although it’s right next to the road, not many would have noticed it and wouldn’t be knowing much about it.” Temple historian Chithra Madhavan was thrilled at the concept of a heritage trail car rally.

“The Voyalur temple has two ancient temples—Shiva and Vishnu. The temple has many inscriptions inside the temple, indicating the Pallava, Chola and Pandya dynasties. It also has inscriptions of Rashtrakuta dynasty which ruled over ancient Karnataka and Maharashtra, and also invaded Tamil Nadu,” she said.
To make the event more interesting, there was a quiz competition. FoHS gave 20 participating cars a list of clues to solve to get to each place.

