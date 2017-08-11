Don’t just drop in guns blazing

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

You parachute down to an unknown island, to a battle arena that is nothing short of a 3PS version of ‘Hunger Games’. One among a hundred other players, you must fight to be the last one standing — the whole match lasting around 20 minutes. PlayerUnknown’s Battleground came out a few months back, and is one of the most addictive online multiplayer battle games.

Once you land in the carefully constructed map, you sniff around to find weapons, ammunition and other equipment. Unlike the Call of Duty Multiplayer maps, which are relatively small —therefore pushing you to fight throughout the game, PUBG takes a bit of a diversion. You could of course, go into the arena all guns blazing — or adopt a defensive strategy. Crouching in a dark, unseen corner of the field could get you through the first five minutes unless anyone spots you. But then, the arena also has this force-field of a border which keeps shrinking — thus forcefully pitting you against the other players as the game progresses.

The game also allows you to enter as a team into the arena which is awesome, but also a coordination risk, because your incompetent team-mates could reveal your location. Recently, the biggest fans of the game were all riled up because of the introduction of annoying microtransactions and in-game purchases — the sign of a downfall, the game marked off as a sellout. Despite this, the concurrent online players in PUBG has exceeded that of CS:GO, and falling short of only Dota 2.

The reason for this huge base of players is because the game has taken the best of online multiplayer 3PS and loaded it into fast-paced action, where each game feels like a fresh one in terms of the experience.

A week ago, PUBG introduced the FPS version update of the game — which makes the action more frantic and complex. The view is restricted, making the battle more intense — and you’ll get fewer kills, which makes it frustrating. PUBG is not revolutionary as a game, in terms of graphics it is comparable to a heavily modded CoD. But the online community drives the experience, making it fresh and exciting everytime.