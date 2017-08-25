Home Cities Chennai

19-yr-old dies in accident shortly after phone snatch

An alleged cellphone thief died in the wee hours of Thursday after he suffered severe head injuries as his bike hit a road barricade.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An alleged cellphone thief died in the wee hours of Thursday after he suffered severe head injuries as his bike hit a road barricade. The incident occurred around 4 am near Kallikuppam toll plaza, Ambattur. Mani, 19, a resident of Aynavaram, along with his friend R Soorya, 20, of Shanmugapuram had allegedly snatched the phone from one C Perumal, a lorry driver. From the Pattravakkam railway bridge, where the two youth had allegedly snatched the phone, the duo drove for nearly 5 km before the accident occurred.

“Fearing they might be caught, they rode fast on the bypass road towards Kallikuppam toll plaza and rammed into an aluminium barricade. Mani, who was riding the bike without a helmet, fell and sustained severe head injures. Both were rushed to a private hospital where Mani was declared dead on arrival. Soorya is under treatment,” said a police officer. Later, the body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

During investigation it was revealed that Perumal of Tirunelveli district was transporting goods from Panrutti to Vadaperumpakkam. “Around 4 am, he had parked the lorry near the Pattravakkam railway bridge to take a break, when the duo came on their bike and snatched his cellphone,” said a senior police officer.

“Despite repeated warning not to ride motorbikes, he kept borrowing vehicles from friends and rode secretly. He had fought with us on several occasions to buy him a bike. We promised to get him a new one  once he turns 21. Angered by this, he would often stay with his friends,” said Selvi Marivel, while waiting for her son’s body at the Kilpauk mortuary. Mani was survived by his father, a daily labourer, mother, a home-maker, and an elder sister.

“Mani had come home last evening and the duo went for tea early morning when the incident was reported. Police said they had stolen a mobile phone, but my son informed us that after the accident, Soorya had asked Perumal for his phone to make a call to the ambulance, which was mistaken,” said Ranganathan, father of Soorya who was injured in the accident.

