Home Cities Chennai

Three youngsters, allegedly drunk, run over by train at Mambalam station in Chennai

All three, in their 20s and reportedly in an inebriated condition, were attempting to cross a section of track between Mambalam and Kodambakkam stations.

Published: 28th August 2017 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2017 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dangers of jaywalking along rail tracks came to the forefront yet again as three men were run over by a train on Sunday night.

All three, in their 20s and reportedly in an inebriated condition, were attempting to cross a section of track between Mambalam and Kodambakkam stations.

The deceased have been identified as A Karthik (24), J Shashank (20) and M Manoj (25), who were residents of Kodambakkam.

The incident happened around 10.35 pm when a local Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train, from Chennai Beach to Tambaram, was passing by. The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the three, along with Karthik’s brother, were drinking near the track after scaling a compound wall. It was then they decided to cross the section. “They were probably not aware of the oncoming train. We were told that brother tried to warn the three but to no avail,” a GRP officer said.

The spot near Mambalam railway station where the three were mowed down; (inset, from left) M Manoj, J Shashank and A Karthik | P jawahar

While Shashank, an engineering student, and Manoj, were killed on the spot, the seriously injured Karthik was handed over to the Mambalam station where an 108 ambulance was summoned, the police said. However, after being examined by the paramedics, Karthik too was declared dead.

Karthik, a Class X dropout, was married and working in a private company.

Their bodies were shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Autopsy was done on Monday, following which the bodies were handed over to the respective families. A case under section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) was registered and the death is being investigated by the railway police.

Incidents of train runover deaths are on the rise, despite the efforts of GRP and railways in creating awareness among public about the dangers of crossing tracks.

In May this year, four persons were killed on the Beach-Tambaram line in separate incidents on a single day. Trespassing into railway property and walking along railway tracks are punishable offences under Section 147 of the Indian Railways Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennaialcoholyoungsterstracksMambalam station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp