Home Cities Chennai

Small enterprises told to be proactive in product design at CII conference in IIT-Madras

India has 50 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the largest in the world, and Tamil Nadu ranks number one among States.

Published: 30th August 2017 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2017 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India has 50 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the largest in the world, and Tamil Nadu ranks number one among States. These smaller firms are facing various challenges in the current industrial revolution being labelled ‘Industry 4.0’, said industry experts at the conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu at IIT-Madras.

TT Ashok, former chairman, CII Southern Region and Managing Director of Taylor Rubber Private Limited, said: “I have been operating an MSME for the past 30 years. But, what worked for me will not work for the next generation. The MSMEs will go extinct, if things are not done differently. It’s a transition phase for the manufacturing industry with Internet of Things (IoT), digitisation pushing customers demands and aspirations to new heights.

We have open borders and have to compete with the best in the world. It is an opportunity for smaller firms to enter global markets and at the same time a challenge to be competitive. We have to be proactive in product design, process and diversification,” he said.

Industry experts said the concept of ‘Industry 4.0’ is going to change the way India manufactures, designs and refurbishes the products.  India’s manufacturing sector has the potential to touch $1 trillion by 2025. It is likely that the sector will account for 25 to 30 per  cent  of the country’s GDP and create up to 90 million domestic jobs by 2025.

The conference presented key global and domestic initiatives to highlight the challenges and opportunities of creating digitised manufacturing.

Meanwhile, M Manikandan, Minister for Information Technology, who inaugurated the conference, said the Tamil Nadu government has been a constant supporter of sustainable industrialisation. “Tamil Nadu is the front-runner in bringing the benefits of IT for the stakeholders and the people of the State by implementing various programmes. Tamil Nadu will continue to be the destination of choice for the investors,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp