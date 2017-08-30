Small enterprises told to be proactive in product design at CII conference in IIT-Madras

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India has 50 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the largest in the world, and Tamil Nadu ranks number one among States. These smaller firms are facing various challenges in the current industrial revolution being labelled ‘Industry 4.0’, said industry experts at the conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu at IIT-Madras.

TT Ashok, former chairman, CII Southern Region and Managing Director of Taylor Rubber Private Limited, said: “I have been operating an MSME for the past 30 years. But, what worked for me will not work for the next generation. The MSMEs will go extinct, if things are not done differently. It’s a transition phase for the manufacturing industry with Internet of Things (IoT), digitisation pushing customers demands and aspirations to new heights.

We have open borders and have to compete with the best in the world. It is an opportunity for smaller firms to enter global markets and at the same time a challenge to be competitive. We have to be proactive in product design, process and diversification,” he said.

Industry experts said the concept of ‘Industry 4.0’ is going to change the way India manufactures, designs and refurbishes the products. India’s manufacturing sector has the potential to touch $1 trillion by 2025. It is likely that the sector will account for 25 to 30 per cent of the country’s GDP and create up to 90 million domestic jobs by 2025.

The conference presented key global and domestic initiatives to highlight the challenges and opportunities of creating digitised manufacturing.

Meanwhile, M Manikandan, Minister for Information Technology, who inaugurated the conference, said the Tamil Nadu government has been a constant supporter of sustainable industrialisation. “Tamil Nadu is the front-runner in bringing the benefits of IT for the stakeholders and the people of the State by implementing various programmes. Tamil Nadu will continue to be the destination of choice for the investors,” he said.