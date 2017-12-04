Home Cities Chennai

Would you like to laugh in Japaneglish?

Zenjiro San, a standup comedian from Japan, knows the pulse of Chennai audience and he is prepared to keep you in splits

Published: 04th December 2017 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2017 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Sooraj R Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: English actor Peter Ustinov once said that comedy is simply a way of being serious. Every one of us had realised this at one point or the other in life. So, if comedy is something serious, then namma Chennai is getting grumpier everyday. The city is all set to host an international stand-up comic, Zenjiro San, from Japan. San opens up to CE about comic shows in Japan and the type of crowd he gets there.
“Japanese humour is so much different from the scene in India. The main difference is that the Japanese people don’t get sarcasm or irony. They tend to like jokes that are more straight-forward or less complicated. So, I have to rewrite the entire script for the Indian crowd and I have. I’m hoping that my homework and research will be paid well,” laughs Zenjiro San.

The Japanese standup comic has been performing on stage for the past 29 years in both English and Japanese. The artist, who is also an actor based out of Tokyo, recollects one of the most embarrassing moments.“We all face awkward silence on stage but this one was like the mother of all awkwardness! When we practice, we get this intuition that a particular joke will make people laugh for sure and we bank on that joke no matter what. I was performing at one of the shows...I don’t remember where. And after cracking a particular joke, I was waiting for a huge round of applause and laughter, and what I received was silence...pin-drop silence!” chuckles San.

How intolerant are the Japanese people? Is there a list of things that should not be made fun of in Japan? “There is a lot of taboo in Japan. We cannot make fun of the Emperor, we cannot comment on politics, or anything from the history for that matter, we cannot even make fun of countries like China or Korea or make fun about sex either,” sighs San.Somehow our country looks so much  more tolerant now! Moving on... San dived in to the Chennai comedy scene despite knowing that it’s harder to make Chennaiites laugh, but it seems like he has come prepared.

“I have faith in the wisdom that this 29 years of experience has given me. My strategy is to crack them up with some ‘Japaneglish’ which I am fluent in, for starters,” adds San.The Japanese artist is a big fan of Indian culture and comedy as he believes it is more diverse and interesting. In fact, it is his second time in the city. He is also enthusiastic about arts and philosophy.“I came here three years ago as part of a show. That’s why when I saw the name of the city itself, I said yes. I couldn’t get enough of the city last time,” he smiles.

Any advice for the young talents out there? “Follow your dreams, just do not shy away. If you think you can make a giggle here and there for starters, then I think you can sharpen it up. Go to open mics and get your ideas out there. Then you will know whether they will boo you or cheer for yiou,” says San.

Zenjiro San is performing today at Piccante Pizzeria and Bar, and tomorrow at Kuurakku, Vadapalani, from 8 pm onwards. Tickets priced at `500. For details, call: 9884572957

