Emotions, senses and thoughts — intelligence comprises of it all

Jiddu Krishnamurti By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is the intelligence of the body, the intelligence which has been spoilt by indulgence, by drugs, by drink, alcohol, all that extravagance.

And so the intelligence of the body, the body has its own intelligence if left alone, not destroyed, not corrupted by taste, by desire and all the rest of it. The body has its own intelligence, if you have observed it.

Our mind is the result of our senses. This is science, this is just natural. And we don’t exercise all the senses together. But exaggerate one or two senses and so there is never a balance. Either one or two senses dominate and the other senses are in abeyance, or not totally functioning, and so there is always inequality, always imbalance in the activity of our senses.

So is it possible that all our senses work together totally, harmoniously? That is the first question, because our whole structure is based on senses, perception, taste, touch and all that. Now if there is imbalance in our senses, our brain, our mind is affected, naturally.

And from this imbalance there is neurotic activity. So is it possible — please go into it with me, it is a dialogue, I am not giving a speech — can we see the movement of the sky, the clouds, the shadows on the mountain with all our senses together? If you apply, actually work it out, then you will see for yourself that as long as there is imbalance in the senses the mind, which is also part of the senses, part of thought, then that imbalance invariably creates disharmony.

When we use the word ‘mind’, we are including all the activity of the senses, thought and also the activities of emotions, whether imagined or real, romantic, sentimental, all that, the whole of human activity is the mind. The mind contains, holds, all the senses, all the emotions, all the romantic, sentimental attitudes, values, and also the complexity of thought.