Home Cities Chennai

Emotions, senses and thoughts — intelligence comprises of it all

There is the intelligence of the body, the intelligence which has been spoilt by  indulgence, by drugs, by drink, alcohol, all that extravagance.

Published: 08th December 2017 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2017 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Jiddu Krishnamurti
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is the intelligence of the body, the intelligence which has been spoilt by  indulgence, by drugs, by drink, alcohol, all that extravagance.

And so the intelligence of  the body, the body has its own  intelligence if left alone, not destroyed, not corrupted by  taste, by desire and all the rest of it. The body has its own intelligence, if you have  observed it.

Our mind is the result of our senses. This is science, this is just  natural. And we don’t exercise all the senses together.  But exaggerate one or two senses and so there is never a  balance. Either one or two  senses dominate and the other senses are in abeyance, or not totally functioning, and  so  there is always inequality, always imbalance in the activity of our senses.

So is it possible that all our senses work together totally, harmoniously? That is the first question, because our whole structure is based on senses, perception, taste, touch  and all that. Now if there is  imbalance in our senses, our brain, our mind is affected,  naturally.

And from this imbalance there is neurotic activity. So is it possible — please  go into it with me, it is a dialogue, I am not giving a speech —  can we see the movement  of the sky, the clouds, the shadows on the mountain with all our senses together? If you apply, actually work it out, then you  will see for yourself that as long as there is imbalance  in the senses the mind, which is  also part of the senses, part of thought, then that imbalance invariably creates  disharmony.

When we use the word ‘mind’, we are including all the activity of the senses, thought and also the activities of emotions, whether imagined or real, romantic, sentimental, all that,  the whole of human activity is the mind. The mind contains, holds, all the senses, all the emotions, all the romantic, sentimental attitudes, values, and also the complexity of thought.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp