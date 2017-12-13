CHENNAI: If the polling for the RK Nagar by-elections is held on Wednesday, TTV Dhinakaran would record the highest percentage of votes — 35.5 per cent — found People Studies, a multi-disciplinary research institute.

Releasing the survey to media persons, professor S Rajanayakam and his associates said that the survey found that the Dhinakaran's pressure cooker symbol has already become more popular among the voters than the other symbols — Two Leaves and Rising Sun.

While 91.6 per cent of the participants correctly identified the pressure cooker as the symbol of Dhinakaran, the Two Leaves and E Madhusudanan combine is known among 81.1 per cent of participants, found the study. Similarly, the Rising Sun and Maruthu Ganesh is known among 77.8 per cent of participants.

The survey gives second place to DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh and AIADMK candidate E Madhusudanan third place.