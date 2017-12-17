Home Cities Chennai

Liquor shop not welcome, say locals of Vengaivaasal

Residents of a southern suburb who have already been putting up with the menace caused by the existing TASMAC liquor outlets are not happy with the move to open another one there.

Published: 17th December 2017 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2017 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

The site for the proposed TASMAC outlet off Vengaivasal Main Road; it is located close to a government middle school | sunish p surendran

By K Manikandan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of a southern suburb who have already been putting up with the menace caused by the existing TASMAC liquor outlets are not happy with the move to open another one there. Though the shop is yet to be commissioned, residents have already sounded the warning bell.

Vengaivaasal, part of St. Thomas Mount Panchayat Union, is located between Selaiyur and Medavakkam.
“This main road is not very wide. The opening of a liquor outlet will only cause new problems for pedestrians here,” said a resident who preferred not to be named. He wondered how police or revenue department officials could give permission to the outlet when it was located less than 500 metres from a place of worship and an engineering college affiliated to Anna University.

Residents said Velachery Main Road had become a safe road for six months when all shops along it were closed following the Supreme Court ruling. Now, problems have surfaced again with shops re-opening. They also pointed out to problems caused by littering of waste inside Nanmangalam lake by tipplers visiting an outlet on its bunds.

Government sources said they had enquired the matter after objections were raised. The proposed shop would come up on a private patta land. However, complaints would be looked into and appropriate further course of action would be recommended, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp