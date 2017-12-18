Chitlapakkam seeks lasting relief from flood hassle

K Manikandan By

CHENNAI: Among the worst-hit suburban pockets around Tambaram south of the city during the recent Northeast monsoon rains was Chitlapakkam.

Large-scale inundation of this town panchayat forced people to stay indoors for days together. An inspection of Chitlapakkam by officials of Kancheepuram district and the State government prompted a drive against encroachments.

Chitlapakkam residents were angry over a large amount of water flowing into residential areas, mostly from Selaiyur and East Tambaram.

P Viswanathan, convener, Chitlapakkam Residents’ Associations’ Coordination Committee, said they had been repeatedly appealing to local bodies - both their town panchayat and Tambaram Municipality - to take necessary steps to prevent surplus water of the Selaiyur lake from flowing into their areas.

“With nil agriculture being carried out, water discharge points (sluice gates) have vanished. Over the years, unchecked encroachments have come up on water channels that interlink one lake with another,” he said.

Apart from the officials’ failure to take preventive steps, even the remedial measures they took were not fool-proof, the residents complained.

Pointing to the construction of a minor culvert at Pamban Swamigal Salai, they said the work included sinking of huge cement concrete pipes. Instead of diverting surplus water from the Selaiyur lake along Velachery Main Road, the culverts would only increase the quantity of water entering Chitlapakkam, they said.

While thanking the State government for allotting `96 crore for building ‘cut-and-cover’ stormwater drains along Velachery Main Road, Viswanathan said the project should be taken up without delay. The only solution lies in restoring channels that originally linked lakes from Selaiyur all the way to Pallikaranai marshland through Sembakkam, Nanmangalam, Kovilambakkam and Narayanapuram.

Advanced technology has made it possible to locate these channels over a period of time and their current status besides identifying encroachments on them, the residents said.

They also wanted a public consultation with bureaucrats and staff from the Departments of Revenue, Municipal Administration and Water Supply and Public Works so that their grievances were heard and assurances given about prompt action to solve the inundation problems.