EC shifts key police official in RK Nagar, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami says DMK afraid

CHENNAI: Even as curtains are set to come down on Tuesday on the campaign for the bitterly fought RK Nagar by-election scheduled for Dec 21, the Election Commission on Monday transferred a key police official on election duty and appointed another, while Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, canvassing votes vigorously for AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan, said DMK working chief MK Stalin was in jitters.

Following complaints about many parties including DMK, the EC transferred R Sudhakar, Joint Commissioner (N), and appointed Prem Anand Sinha, Joint Commissioner, Traffic (S). The EC directed Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni to send a compliance report by 1 pm on Tuesday.

“DMK working president MK Stalin often says that even if the CM and the Deputy CM perform ‘angapradhakshanam’ (a penance of rolling over floors in temples) in RK Nagar, the AIADMK will not even get the deposit in this by-election. If you (Stalin) believe so, then why do you keep lodging complaints? It’s obvious that the DMK is suffering from election fever,” Palaniswami thundered.P4

DMK team meets CEC

DMK delegation of RS members ‘Tiruchi’ N Siva, RS Bharathi and TKS Elangovan submitted a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti, listing alleged irregularities being done by AIADMK in collusion with ECI, police and Chennai Corporation in RK Nagar.