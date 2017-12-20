RK Nagar Special CEO Vikram Batra rushes to New Delhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours before campaigning ended for the prestigious RK Nagar Assembly bypoll here, Special Chief Electoral Officer Vikram Batra, who was monitoring developments in the constituency for the past four days, left for Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, triggering speculation that he might recommend calling off the byelection.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni too stayed at his office at the Secretariat till late night, adding to the buzz. However, Lakhoni said, “There were unnecessary rumours over the cancellation of the election.” The campaign came to an end at 5 pm after which all outsiders left RK Nagar and election officials got busy with arrangements for polling on Thursday.