BENGALURU: A Mumbai-based actress has accused a director of Kannada films of non-payment of remuneration, and has alleged an unknown member of the film of sexual misconduct.

The actress, Sharanya, had filed a complaint at Jayanagar Police Station on Tuesday. Responding to this, the accused director Melwin lodged a complaint of defamation against the actress at the same station on Friday. In her complaint, Sharanya has stated that she had come to the city from Mumbai to shoot an item number for a Kannada movie directed by Melwin. She has alleged that she was not provided any accommodation, and when she asked for it, an unidentified person from the film crew asked her to sleep with the producer if she wanted accommodation.

The complaint further stated that she stayed at her own expense, and when she called and messaged the people concerned, they did not respond to her. She has demanded a payment of `15,000 from the film-makers. An FIR has been registered against the director, with one of the charges being under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the IPC.

A police source said the actress did not specify who misbehaved with her. When the police asked her for more details, she refused to give them details and said, “Just file the FIR, I will take care of the rest from Mumbai.”

Melwin, on the other hand, told media that Sharanya was replaced with another actress as she fell sick. And due to this, she was not paid her remuneration. He also denied allegations of sexual misconduct.