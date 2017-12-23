CHENNAI: Two Sub-Inspectors working at the technical wing in Kancheepuram police station were killed when a truck hit them as they were returning from Thirukazhukundram on Thursday.

Venkatesan (52) and Bhuvaneshwari (30), both residents of Kancheepuram, were returning by bike when a truck hit the vehicle at Palur near Chengalpet. According to the police, the Sub-Inspectors had visited Thirukazhukundram to set right a technical complication and were on the way back.