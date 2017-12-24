CHENNAI: P H Arvindh Pandian, the eldest son of senior AIADMK leader and former Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly P H Pandian, has been reappointed by the State government as Additional Advocate-General (AAG).Arvindh Pandian, who was appointed as AAG of the State from March 2012 till August 2016, has been reappointed along with K Chellapandian, Narmada Sampath and S R Rajagopal, who were also annointed as AAGs in the Madras High Court.

P H Arvindh Pandian

The 47-year-old will be the second seniormost AAG after V S Sethuraman, while Chellapandian will be the third seniormost.Narmadha Sampath will be the eighth seniormost, while special government pleader S R Rajagopal will be ranked ninth in the seniority list.A graduate from Dr Ambedkar Law College, University of Madras, Pandian has 23 years of experience in practising at the Bar, specialising in corporate and tax laws.

A Specialist Editor of A Ramaiya’s ‘The Guide to the Companies Act’, he is also the co-author of ‘Guide to takeovers and mergers’ published by Lexis Nexis Butterworths & Wadhwa. The fourth edition of the book has been released this month.Trained as mediator by Harvard Negotiation Institute, Harvard Law School in June 2010, Pandian was nominated in 2016 by Chief Justice of Madras High Court, who is also the Chancellor, as member of the Executive Council of Tamil Nadu National Law School.

He is a member of The Gender Sensitisation and Sexual Harassment of Women at the Madras High Court and Internal Complaints Committee constituted by the Madras High Court.During his tenure as the AAG from March 2012 to August 2016, he appeared for almost all the departments of the government defending the State in multifarious and multi-dimensional cases before Madras High Court.

Some of the cases include making encumbrance certificates foolproof by Inspector-General of Registration and appearing for the ‘helmet case’ where in the High Court made it mandatory to wear helmets for two-wheeler riders.Other notable cases include revision of auto fare, removal of hoardings and using GPS to protect government land.

Noteworthy representation on behalf of the Government

Arasu Cable TV Corporation auctioning

Mass marriage goof-up. Suspension of the official by the government

Arun College of Engineering against its inclusion in the counselling for admission

Filming of High Court proceedings by a government official. Laying down implementation of the conditions by the Security Department

Teachers Eligibility Test for Teachers Recruitment Board

Selection of School Teachers by Teachers Recruitment Board

Appointment of Director-General of Police

Advertisement hoardings on railway land. Permission from municipal authorities

Equal opportunity for State Board and CBSE students in competitions

Implementation of proposals laid down by Tangedco to manage power generation and distribute it in the State

IPL- Indo-Pak ODI