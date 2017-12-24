CHENNAI: The Madras High Court pulled up State government for improper laying and maintenance of roads. The court said no one should collect any money under the guise of commission, which could also be deemed as bribe.

The court also observed that State could be among those corrupt. “There is every possibility that Tamil Nadu may be ranked No 1 corrupt State,” said Justice Vaidyanathan while citing an observation made by Justice N Kirubakaran in an order relating to corruption.

The judge emphasised the need for the Chennai Corporation and Electricity, Telephone and other allied departments to work together and take a decision before laying roads. Justice Vaidyanathan said most of the roads have been laid with inferior quality. The public money was being misused and the contractors, who may be close to many officials, were parting with money to win tenders.

“Having parted with money, in order to earn more money, they (contractors) use inferior quality materials,” the judge said. “The contractor and others, who are successful in getting tender, are not bothered about the accident that occurs due to bad condition of the roads on account of using inferior materials. It is a very sorry state of affairs,” the judge remarked.