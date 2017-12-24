The counting witnessed some tense moments after an altercation between AIADMK supporters and T T V Dhinakaran followers. | Express Photo Service

CHENNAI: The counting of votes in the RK Nagar bypoll here today witnessed some tense moments after an altercation between some supporters of ruling AIADMK and sidelined leader T T V Dhinakaran.

Shortly after the counting process began at the Queen Mary's College here, anxiety gripped the counting hall as the altercation over a petty issue appeared to escalate with some chairs being thrown around.

However, the situation was quickly brought under control with the intervention of police and Central security personnel and the counting progressed smoothly.

Every time a control unit of EVM was opened, nail-biting moments were witnessed as Dhinakaran continued to post impressive margins round after round, leaving both the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK agents in disbelief.

Exit polls had given Dhinakaran a solid edge with prospects of a comfortable win, but the AIADMK was hopeful of romping home in view of getting back the party's Two Leaves symbol.