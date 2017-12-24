CHENNAI: A textile merchant, who recently killed his mother, wife and two children when they were asleep in their house at Pammal, was arrested on Saturday. P Damodaran, who had also attempted to kill himself by slitting his throat with a sharp object before calling an ambulance himself, is presently under treatment in a hospital.

Damodaran killed his mother Saraswathi (68), wife Deepa (37) and their children Roshan (7) and Meenakshi (5) when they were asleep.He had also written a five-page letter addressed to his in-laws, in which he gave mentioned details of his debts. Police later recovered the letter. He had also told Raja, his brother-in-law, that he felt like killing himself.

“Raja called up his parents, also living in Pammal, immediately and asked them to rush to their daughter’s house. When Deepa’s parents rushed to her home a little past 6.30 am, they noticed Deepa and Saraswathi lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Damodaran was rushed to the hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Later, he was discharged and then arrested,” said a police officer.

He will be produced in the judicial magistrate court and lodged in prison.