CHENNAI: Every year is eventful in Chennai, but 2017 turned out to be arguably the best, especially for meme creators. Who can forget Sasikala’s vow on Amma’s Samadhi. While some said it looked like she was swapping a fly, some compared it to her doing the Singam dance.

From other memes focused on the Jallikkattu protests to Big Boss drama featuring Oviya’s famous Neenga shut up pannunga retort and Aarav’s Maruthava mutham, the funny, never-ending trail of Vijayakanth memes and the more recent ones being Vishal’s entry into politics and Virat Kohli fans in Chennai having a field day with the Virushka memes — they were all oh-so-entertaining. Here are some of our best picks…