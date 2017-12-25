CHENNAI:In 2013, N Swarnalatha caught the attention of artistes and critics with a series of paintings reflecting the nationwide sympathy and angst around the tragedy of Nirbhaya. After a four-year hiatus, the artist is back with yet another intriguing theme — ‘Astrology Arts’, which is exhibited at Lalit Kala Akademi.

“Primarily, I have been dedicating my art works for social causes, women right issues and so on. This time, I wanted the theme to be about something that was prevalent in everyone’s life —birth charts, celestial planets and astrology,” shares Swarnalatha, recipient of #100 women Achiever of India, awarded by Ministry of Women and Child Development.

But why this theme specifically? “My husband! Every morning, there are two to three astrologers sitting in my hall,” she quips. The daily morning dose of astrology from the ‘TV astrologers’ and Swarnalatha’s belief that everyone’s life revolves around their birth chart, pushed her to work on a series that would create awareness about the widespread topic.

“There are numerous astrologers in the city and in the country. But, finding the right person who is actually trying to help you is difficult. Also, astrology by itself has several branches,” she says pointing to vivid artworks of the zodiac, Rasi, palm reading, Panchapakshi sastra and the Sara jodhidam.

After reading, researching and documenting several facets of the subject, Swarnalatha began work and completed about 85 pieces of art, in six months. “Astrology is pan-religion and borders. It is very scientific and more youngsters, school and college going students should learn the science behind it. My main purpose it to create awareness,” she avers.

Works from the ‘Astrology Arts’ collection

The exhibition also features a myriad of other disciplines of astrology including graphology, medical astrology (iatromathematics), tarot, horary astrology, prasana astrology and cosmic prophecy, all in bright colours and textures. “I want the audience to feel enthusiastic and energised when they look at my paintings. So, it’s always vivid. Also, being a sculptor, I infuse those techniques on the canvas as well,” she says pointing to the cosmic symbols, plastered and embossed on the canvas.

She soon plans to compile her work into a book and reveals that this series could possibly be one of the largest and the only collection of artwork on astrology in the country. “Several artists said that they have never seen such a theme incorporated in art before. So that is a definitely possible,” she says.

Swarnalatha believes that art is for all, and wants to set up a platform where art is accessible for anyone, in the future. “It’s a costly hobby and not many take it up. Also, even if someone has to enroll in an arts course, they already have to be an artist — should be able to make sculptures, models and so on. What’s the point of making a person who already knows the subject into a better artist, when there are so many who have the interest, but don’t get an opportunity? I want to set up an arts college and educate anyone who is interested in it. I want to create artists,” she adds.