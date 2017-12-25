CHENNAI: What’s Christmas without mistletoe and magic? You may have to hunt for the mistletoe on your own bu, here’s a Bengaluru-based theatre artist-cum-stand up magician who brought some ‘Christmas magic’ to the city! Sharan Kuttappa was in the city for a three-hour show of ‘comedy magic’, mentalism routines, sleight of hand and misdirection, at Taj club house, recently.

Sharan Kuttappa at an event

The young magician tells CE he wants to keep it simple and slick. “Magic was my father’s hobby but I was always passionate about theatre, and the nuances of magic intrigued me. So, I picked it up from my father and later became my profession,” he recalls. “In the first two years in college, I used my magic skills to have fun and mess around. But, after that I began performing and that gave me the confidence to take up bigger shows.”

But the the young artiste is not new to the limelight, and he shares that the stage has always been his comfort zone. “I have always performed on stage and acted in numerous plays. So, during family get-togethers, I always used to be in the limelight. But, when I added magic with theatre, it was surreal,” he shares.

He fuses theatre along with his magic acts and says that it’s always about narrating a story. “Everything involves a script line and with experience, I know the duration of specific acts and shows. So, I script my acts accordingly and weave it together to make it both amusing and entertaining,” he shares.

What’s his favourite act? “To get smiles and laughs from the audience! After all, in the end, that’s all matters. I love performing for kids, and in fact that’s what I started out with,” shares Sharan who has performed in Ted X, corporate events and several private parties.

From cup and balls, card and coin routines to regenerating objects, the old school acts are given a ‘twist’ by him. “All the routines are already out there. It’s the performers’ responsibility to add their own style, and make it more engaging. It’s all about the way you perform and this comes with a lot of practice!” he explains.

Children are known to bust the ‘secrets’ of magicians. So, is he wary of the younger crowd? “I am definitely careful because they already know the secrets. But, I make sure the kid who’s trying to expose me has fun. I pull up a different trick and make him/her laugh! Audience management is the key,” says the magician.

When the audience tries to outsmart him, how does he handle it? “I make them feel they know they have it all figured out and then I throw a surprise in the end. So, it’s a win-win situation on both sides...or maybe not,” he quips.

His dream is to perform in Penn & Teller: Fool us an American-British TV programme where magicians perform their tricks. “The best of the best perform on that platform and it would be amazing to be a part of it,” he adds.