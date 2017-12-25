CHENNAI: South suburban rail commuters may not get respite from fewer trains in the Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach section in the immediate future since the construction of third railway track between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, much needed for adding more trains, has got stuck in land acquisition issues. According to official sources of the Construction Wing of Southern Railway, works on the third line between Tambaram and Guduvancheri and Singaperumalkoil and Chengalpattu have not progressed at all as the State government has not handed over the land yet.

Works on 10-km-stretch between Guduvancheri and Singaperumalkoil have also been temporarily stopped owing to the delay in obtaining approval from the district administration for

digging up the earth at a few locations. The construction of the 30 km third line has been approved after a prolonged delay and began in 2015 at the cost of `256 crore. The project includes construction of three major bridges on the Chennai-Tiruchy bypass road and 73 minor bridges covering 11 stations.

“Earthworks for laying track between Guduvancheri and Singaperumalkoil are completed. We are awaiting the district administration’s approval to complete a few more earth works,” said a senior official of the Southern Railway. It may take another six months for completion of the 10 km stretch works, which have been progressing for about two years, said sources, adding that they could not promise any deadline for completing the works on the remaining 20 km stretch, much needed for improving the southern suburban network

“The works will commence between Tambaram and Guduvancheri and Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu only if the land is handed to the railway authorities. We have already taken up the matter with the State government. We will not be in a position to confirm the project deadline,” explained a senior railway official. In addition, the railway department has been asked to change the third line design on a major bridge that passes through the NH 45. “We have submitted a revised proposal on bridges and await approval from the National Highway Authority of India,” added the official.

The suburban train service from Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach, one of most preferred modes of transportation for office-goers and students, is turning a nightmare for passengers during rush hour.

According to the official records of the Chennai division, 1,00,03,035 passengers have obtained first-class season tickets from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017 from four suburban sections, out of which more than 65 per cent were sold in the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section. The highest demand of first class season tickets stands a testimony to the travel demand in the section.

“Instead of `420 for the regular second-class travel, I pay about `1120 to get the first class suburban season ticket for three months as it is nearly impossible to enter into the train during rush hour at Maraimalainagar,” said a regular commuter Alex Devarajan, employee of a private firm at Nungampakkam.Fast locals and regular EMU trains from Chengalpattu are operated in fast line during rush hour. These trains run with fully loaded passengers from Chengalpattu itself. Passengers at Singaperumalkoil, Maraimalainagar, Kattankulathur, Urapakkam, Vandalur and Perungalathur are left with no space in trains.

The locals say it takes about 90 minutes to reach Guindy from Vandalur by car. Many have shifted to private vehicles despite huge traffic owing to their inability to board crowded trains.“At least 15 to 20 passengers travel hanging from foot-board for about 40 to 50 minutes every day. I miss trains regularly and so have moved to car, even though it will take more time,” said Athikesavan, an entrepreneur of Kattankulathur. Those passengers who could not afford to buy first-class season tickets, travel every day, risking their own lives.

The suburban train remains the most preferred mode of transportation for scores of passengers as the GST Road perennially witnesses heavy traffic congestion at Perungalathur and Vandalur. With 246 EMU services running, about 5 lakh passengers are catered for between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu.Southern Railway officials said more trains could be introduced, only if the Tambaram-Chengalpattu third line works were completed. At least, the stretch between Singaperumalkoil and Guduvanchery needs to be ready to add a few more trains since there are lot of disruptions in the existing track, said the official.