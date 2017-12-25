CHENNAI : The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will now seek suggestions from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, on how the proposed `160-crore truck terminal on a 66-acre marshland opposite the Sathangadu iron and steel market, which acts as a natural water course for surplus water from the Puzhal lake and from the nearby Burma Nagar, will have an impact on the neighbouring areas. The decision to seek the opinions of the IIT Madras comes as the Anna University, which has prepared a feasibility report, has given a green signal to build the truck terminal on the flood bowl despite the Public Works Department giving a conditional approval that the truck terminal should be an elevated one to allow the area to continue to act as a flood bowl.

Earlier, the project site was inspected by the housing secretary, who was cautious enough to seek the opinion of the IIT-M, before giving a nod for the project.It is learnt that the Anna University had furnished a feasibility report regarding inundation problem in and around the project site with necessary hydrology and hydraulic study.The Centre for Water Resources in Anna University did the study which included analysis of rainfall data as well as estimation of flood inundation depth in and around the site of the container truck parking yard, using the hydrological modelling.

During the 2015 floods, the proposed 66-acre site was able to hold 30.18 million cubic feet of water. The site lies in between Red Hills tank surplus course in downstream Tiruvottiyur-Ponneri Road and Burma Nagar Road.The surplus course starts from Red Hills tank and finally falls into the Ennore creek which is marsh land near Sadayankuppam village, flowing to a distance of 13.5 km. The proposed site starts at the chainage of 12.60 km of Red Hills surplus course and further area forms as sheet of marsh lands in which Red Hills surplus water, Kosasthaliyar river and Buckingham canal spread during rainy season and flood season.

The PWD, in its report to the government, has warned that if the area is filled with earth, then the entire stretch of water or more in worst flood scenario will be blocked and held up all along the Red Hills surplus course, causing heavy flooding in areas such as Kosapur, Mathur Baba Nagar, Vadakarai, Gantylon resulting in heavy damages.As a result, it was decided to construct an elevated container terminal by fixing the bottom deck slab level at a height of 4.420 metres, sources said.

