CHENNAI: One of 24-year-old Radhika’s (name changed) ‘worst fears’ is visiting a gynaecologist. More precisely, she fears the three words she knows almost every gynaecologist would ask before the consultation begins: ‘Are you married?’

For many sexually active yet unmarried women in the city, seeking treatment for urinary tract infections or abdominal pain after sexual intercourse is a harrowing affair.“The first time I visited a gynaecologist in a popular private hospital for urinary tract infection, they asked me if I was married after they examined me. When I said I wasn’t, I received dirty looks and whispers from the doctors and attenders,” said Radhika, who works as a content writer in Guindy.

“I walked out too ashamed to go back again or to take the tests that they had suggested,” she said.

When her infection worsened, she decided to see a doctor in a small clinic in KK Nagar, wearing mangalsutra borrowed from a friend and a vermilion dot at the parting of hair to avoid being judged, she added.

While Radhika had the courage to see another doctor, the judgemental stares and remarks discourage many others from seeking treatment, turning to friends or the internet for possible remedies.“After a very bad experience of seeing a gynaecologist for urinary infection, I decided not to go back. One of my friends had the same problem and I’m taking medicines that she suggested,” said Poorvaja B (name changed) who works as a software engineer in Perungudi.

She added that when she first consulted a gynaecologist and told her that she was unmarried, she was asked to come back again with her parents to discuss further course of treatment.“I’m 26 years old and I’ve been living away from my family for around five years now. I’m perfectly capable of taking care of myself but in these situations, the doctors treat me like I’m a child,” she added.Women avoid consulting family doctors for fear of information reaching their parents.

“We have doctors that our family has known for years. But I don’t go to them for issues such as these because they’re in constant touch with my family members. I know they would be able to treat me better but I can’t take that risk,” said Padma S, a business analyst in Chennai.However, doctors said that asking patients if they were married was vital to the course of treatment and not intended to instil fear or pass judgement.

Said Dr P Vasanthamani, dean, Kilpauk Medical College, “It is merely a part of history-taking that helps treat patients better. Examination of married and unmarried women falls under two different protocols.”

However, if left untreated, the urinary infection may result in septicemia, a bloodstream infection. More commonly, it may be diagnosed with gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted disease or uterine endometriosis, a disorder in the tissue that lines the uterus, she said.