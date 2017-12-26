The car that was hit by a TNSTC bus (inset) near Maduranthagam; (below) the Merc that ran amok on the Gandhi Mandapam Road on Sunday| Express

CHENNAI: Five members of a family, including a six-year-old boy, were killed after a government bus rammed into a car that was parked on the side of a highway near Maduranthagam in the wee hours of Monday. The family, hailing from Pudukottai, was returning after attending a function in Chennai.

“Around 1 am, the engine of the car carrying eight persons seized near Thalambedu on the Chennai-Tiruchy national highway. A speeding Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited (TNSTC) bus from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai rammed it from behind, pushing it into a puddle,” said a senior police officer.

Five of the seven inside the car died on the spot. Ajith Kumar, who was behind the wheel, had just stepped out of the car, opened the bonnet and added engine oil to fix it when the bus ploughed into the car. The impact threw off Ajith who sustained head injuries.Passengers on the bus rescued Ajith and the two other survivors – Saroja and Marikannan – and sent them to the government Maduranthagam hospital. They also informed the Achirapakkam police station from where cops reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

“We had come to the city on Saturday evening and stayed at our relative’s house in Kodambakkam. On Sunday, we had attended a housewarming at Anna Nagar and left around 11 pm for Pudukottai. As we reached Thalambedu, the engine acted up. So, I parked the car with the parking lights on. I had just about fixed the engine problem and closed the bonnet when I spotted the speeding bus heading towards the car. Within seconds, it rammed into the car and knocked me out,” said Ajith who spoke to Express over the phone from the hospital.

“Later, in the hospital, I was told that my family members were killed. I had borrowed my friend’s car to drive to Chennai. As traffic would be less at night, we had timed our departure accordingly,” Ajith added.

The deceased were identified as Tamilselvi (60), Radika (30), her son Lambardhi (6), Dinesh (34) and Prabavathi (40).The bus had around 30 passengers, said police. A case has been registered with the Achirapakkam police and bus driver P Sivakumar (41) has been arrested.

Pudukai residents block traffic after mishap

Pudukkottai; The village from where the family hailed took the news hard on Monday morning. Around 200 residents of Sembattur near Andakulam blocked traffic on Pudukkottai to Kundrandarkoil for over an hour, urging for a proper solatium to the family. A team of revenue authorities led by tahsildar S Tamil Mani and police authorities held talks with protestors and the assured the proper action on their demand. The protest was called off after this.