The Kapalishwarar temple, standing tall in the heart of Mylapore, is possibly the best-known temple in Chennai. The majestic east gopuram, seven storeys tall, is the rear entrance; the main doorway being the west gopuram which is a small and inconspicuous structure.

The Siva Lingam (Kapalishwarar) faces west and the dvajastambham (flag-post) is also on the west. This temple is one of the 275 Padal Petra Sthalam (sacred places associated with Siva, sung in praise of by the Nayanmars or 63 important devotees of Siva) since Thirugnanasambandar of the 7th century has composed 10 Tamil verses here.

He was invited to Mylapore by Sivanesan Chettiyar, a merchant who wanted to marry his daughter Poompavai to him. By the time Thirugnanadambandar could reach Mylapore, Poompavai was bitten by a snake and died. Sivanesan Chettiyar cremated her and kept the ashes in a pot.

Thirugnanadambandar hearing of this event, asked for the pot of ashes and composed sacred hymns, at the end of which Poompavai was brought to life. However, the saint refused to marry her. These verses contain information on the various festivals celebrated in the Kapalishwarar temple one thousand four hundred years ago.

Goddess Parvati, worshipped as Karpakambal, faces south in a large shrine, close to that of Kapalishwara. Subramanya is enshrined as Singaravelan in a west-facing sanctum. Interestingly, there is a separate dvajastambham in front of this diety and a separate entrance to this shrine near the west gopuram.

Arunagirinathar, the famous devotee of Subramanya, who lived in the 15th century A.D. has sung about this deity in his Thirupugazh. Sevaral damaged inscriptions have been discovered here, the earliest belonging to the Chola era of the 12th century A.D. It is believed that this temple was once situated near the sea-shore and was relocated to its present premises about four hundred years ago.

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture