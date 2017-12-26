The simple language of music makes it easy for anybody to understand Harikatha, according to Vishaka Hari. She will perform on diverse themes like Tamil Moovar, Arunachala Kavirayar’s Rama Natakam and more today.

CHENNAI: A seamless blend of music, history, drama and literature in Harikatha narratives — that’s what you’d see every time she’s on stage. For anyone who is a patron of kathakalakshepam, the name Vishaka Hari is legendary! As she gears up for her performance today as part of Isai Iyal Nataka Vizha at Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, the charted accountant-cum-carnatic vocalist talks to us about her journey so far.

“The continuous process of learning has made it a wonderful experience. Be it about music, songs, composers or compositions, it has been everyday of knowledge,” shares the proponent of Harikatha. Fuelled by progressive thoughts and a heart that is grounded in traditional roots, her Harikathas are even understood by a layman and that, she says, is her USP.

Harikathas have 60-70% music. So, even if someone doesn’t understand the language, they can understand the concept behind it. “Language can be a barrier, but the musicality in storytelling helps to breach it,” explains the disciple of Lalgudi Jayaraman.

As we talk about her guru, she gushes and says, “He always used to say that he wasn’t a guru and I wasn’t a shishya. He emphasised that learning was a lifelong process and called himself a senior student and nothing more!”

For the vocalist, her calling in music was very natural. Her parents who were always interested in music, made sure that Vishaka and her brother grew up along with it. “It wasn’t about performing on stages. It was about learning the art for the sheer passion. A lot of people these days learn music or any art for that matter, to only perform. It’s hard to find people learn something just for the love they have for the art,” she shares. While she specialised in Carnatic music, she was introduced to the world of Harikatha by her spiritual guru and father-in-law, Krishna Premi.

“Our parents raised us in an environment where music was everything. After marriage, my in-laws encouraged me to pursue Harikathas as it had this special quality of explaining the meaning of compositions to everyone. It helps you to enrich yourself and the audience,” she shares. Her maiden attempt in Harikatha was well received and that’s how the journey in storytelling began for the artiste.

She loves the Margazhi music season, and her favourite memory is sabha-hopping along with her brother Sakethraman, a well-known musician. “We used to go to different sabhas and watch performers give their best. But, after we began performing, we couldn’t go to many concerts, but it still remains my favourite time of the year. The air is festive, devotional and filled with music,” she explains.

Vishaka constantly dabbles in different themes and this time, she will perform on Tamil Moovar, Arunachala Kavirayar’s Rama Natakam, along with Raghavendra Vijayam and Bhagavad Gita. “This has not been tuned by any other musician till now. I’ve tried to tune that for this season,” she adds.

Vishaka Hari will perform today at Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha (Vani Mahal) at 6:30pm. For details, call: 28152166