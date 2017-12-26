CHENNAI: Trains generally make news only when they get delayed. But what’s peculiar about Kanniyakumari Express is that it makes news only when it runs on time, say regular passengers who are angry over frequent delays in this daily train that connects Chennai and Kanniyakumari.They demand attachment of dedicated coaches to the train.

The train’s departure from Kanniyakumari is scheduled for 5.20 pm. But it often gets delayed by 40 minutes to five hours. “It gets delayed at least three to four days a week,” says J Soosairaj, president, Tamil Nadu Southern Districts Train Passengers Association. The main reason is the dependence on the Kanniyakumari KSR Bengaluru Island Express, whose coaches are cleaned and operated as Kanniyakumari Express.

Since the Island Express passes through Kerala, where it has to make many halts, it generally arrives quite late at Kanniyakumari. The Island Express from Bengaluru is scheduled to reach Kanniyakumari at 3.20 pm after covering 944 kms. “It often gets delayed and reaches between 4 pm and 4.30 pm. In a short span of time, railway workers have to clean the coaches at shed and bring them back to the platform after checking the availability of water. It is nearly impossible to do this work within short time,” says Soosairaj.

Many passengers of Kanniyakumari Express are college students and office-goers. A delay in reaching Chennai next day costs them heavily. For the district situated at the southern tip of the State and having a population of around 30 lakh, Kanniyakumari Express is the only direct train to Chennai.Hence, passengers demand attachment of dedicated coaches to this train and stop giving it a ‘step-motherly’ treatment. “Until we see the Island Express, there is no guarantee that we will travel to Chennai. Between November and February, it is nearly impossible for the Island Express to arrive on time because of the heavy fog in Kerala and hence the trains are operated much slower,”said Kanniyakumari Rail Users Association general secretary P Edward Jeni.

Many passenger end up paying exorbitant fares for travelling in omni-buses, especially on important occasions like job interviews.Railway sources said Island Express cannot be speeded up. “It has 38 stoppages in the short distance in Kerala. It is not possible to convert it into superfast service by increasing the speed as it caters to thousands of short-distance travellers. Despite several efforts, the train could not be given priority along the highly congested rail tracks in Kerala during arrival. Dedicated rakes for the Kanniyakumari Express have been proposed,” he added.

Officials said that until a few years ago, Island Express used to run with three rakes and Kanniyakumari Express with two. A rake means combination of 11 sleeper coaches and a set of AC coaches. By introducing a rake-sharing arrangement, the railways has been able to optimise usage, they said, explaining the rationale behind the dependence on Island Express.