CHENNAI: An engineering graduate, Divya Kasturi is a first generation artist, and the only dancer in her family. Having trained under gurus like the Aravindans and Udupi Laxminarayan, Divya has explored various dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Kathak and even western contemporary, and also choreographed her dance production, Forgot your password. The London-based dancer-musician who will be performing in the city today talks to CE about her journey, running into Paul McCartney and the shift from classical to contemporary.

Divya Kasturi

Tell us a bit about your gurus and initial years of training. I started my Bharatanatyam lessons under a Kalakshetra alumni couple — the Aravindans. Then, after my arangetram, destiny took me to Udupi Laxminarayan. He always did only one-to-one lessons, and this means there is more talking, and more information being passed on. He persuaded me to work with other choreographers, which was very rare for gurus to do back in the 80s and early 90s. That’s when I realised that I wanted to take up dance as a full-time career.

Was it easy for you to shift to Kathak after having learnt Bharatanatyam?

Yes, it was. However, what I found challenging was the aesthetics in contrast to each other — when you are doing one thing you have to forget the other. It is like having two sensibilities and being alert 200% all the time. What I would do is whatever I learnt in Kathak, I would try and understand it from a Bharatanatyam perspective, so that my memory could retain it better.

You are also trained in Western contemporary dance as well. What was it like?

That was a drastic shift. I was so petrified to fall on the floor because that was one of the first things we had to get comfortable with. In terms of classical, you have a very different relationship with the floor and the Earth and also with the breath. The other dance forms help me during collaborations So for a Bharatanatyam adavu, I try to look at it from a western contemporary perspective to see how I can improvise it.

You’re also a musician. How much of knowing and understanding music has helped you establish yourself as a dancer?

Indian classical dance forms are intertwined with music. When I teach my students, I insist that all of them should learn both music and dance. I learnt music from Ganesh of Carnatica brothers fame. So I had arranged a concert for him in London, and he said to me “Divya, you should collaborate with me”. On that day, I realised that all these years of practicing, learning and teaching came handy.

Your production Forgot your password was the first-of-its-kind to use 3D and hologram technology in it. The story stemmed from your personal experience. What was it?

I was in Chennai, backstage just about to perform when I started getting frantic phone calls from really long-lost friends from different parts of the world asking me if I am okay. I was so clueless and asked why what happened and that is when I got to know that my email was hacked and they got these messages that said that Divya and her family are stuck under the library and if you wire us these many euros we can save them, or something like that. The performance was based on this story.

Meeting Paul McCartney

I was working with the production Disappearing Number, & the music director was Nitin Sawhney. He called me to do some work for him and recommended me to Paul McCartney, who was doing an album for his son. I did not expect any of this. Since I am not much into western music, I really wouldn’t really be able to identify who is who.

He asked me to translate a poem from English to Hindi and I said my mother tongue is Tamil and he said, “Pardon my ignorance, could you please translate it into your mother tongue?”. It was later after coming home and telling my husband that I realised that I had just met the man himself (chuckles).