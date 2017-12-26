CHENNAI: Concerned over the delay in implementation of projects above Rs 100 crore in the State, the government has decided to review the pending projects every fortnight.Official sources said usually a high-level committee headed by the chief secretary reviewed around 100 projects once in six months. “Since the review has been ineffective, it has been decided to have frequent reviews by the chief secretary and to have departmental review by the secretaries,” the source said.

It is learnt that the newly appointed secretary for planning, development and special initiatives will identify five projects to be reviewed by the chief secretary every fortnight and an initial list has been prepared.

The projects will also involve those yet to be approved, but considered to be important for the State. It will be done on the pattern of Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI), a unique integrating and interactive platform. The platform is aimed at addressing common man’s grievances, simultaneously monitoring and reviewing important programmes and projects of the Union government as well as projects flagged by State governments.

Some of the five projects to be reviewed initially include the Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor project, which includes rehabilitation and resettlement of project-affected families and commercial establishment and land acquisition for a small stretch. The 19-km Maduravoyal-Chennai Port elevated corridor project initially worth Rs 1,345 crore has been stalled for the last five years. It is likely to be revived with the State government giving its nod.

The review will also focus on the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway where the land acquisition is in initial stages in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore districts. The work on the Rs 20,000-crore Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway, which passes through Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, is expected to start in December next year, provided Tamil Nadu acquires 80 per cent of land.

Even the much delayed MRTS phase-II project will be reviewed where the cost has risen due to legal issues over land acquisition. The initial cost of the project was Rs 605 crore, but now the cost has escalated to Rs 919 crore as the railway stations have to undergo certain finishing works.The other two projects include the improvement of water supply to Madurai from Mullaiperiyar as source and setting up of 100MLD desalination plants at Ramanathapuram and also in Thoothukudi district.

Initial projects to be reviewed

Rs 20,000cr

(Initial cost) Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway

Rs 1,345 cr

Port-Maduravoyal project

Rs 605 cr

MRTS Phase II