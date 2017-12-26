CHENNAI: With winter comes a special nip in the air and with it dry skin and various health woes. Just like we need special care for this season, so do the animals. Many dog owners live with the misconception that because their pets have a coat of fur, they can tolerate the cold better than humans. Cold weather can be just as hard on them.

Do you need to buy a coat?

If you notice your dog whining, shivering or appearing lethargic, pay attention. Some dog breeds are blessed with thick fur that keeps them warm naturally, but dogs with thin coats may need extra protection when out for walks.

In chilly regions especially in North India do invest in doggy coats, which should reach from the neck to the base of the tail and also protect the belly. Short-coated breeds struggle to cope with the cold so make sure they’ve got a cozy winter attire in when they go outside.

Walk when warm

If your dog starts lifting their paws, whining or halting while out on walks, it could well be because their feet are cold. Go outside when the sun shines. Change your daily walk timing according to the season. Try to walk your pooch in the late morning or early afternoon or evening hours when temperatures are a little warmer, and avoid early morning or late evening walks.

Spend time playing outdoors while it’s sunny; sunshine brings the added benefit of providing both you and your pet with vitamin D. At home, let them soak in the sunshine as much as possible. The happiest dogs are taken out frequently for walks and exercise but live inside the rest of the time. For dogs who are left in compounds and outdoor kennels, please bring them inside especially at night time when the temperatures tend to drop drastically.

Bring out the mattresses

In addition to limiting your dog’s time outdoors on cold days, don’t let your pooch, especially senior dogs sleep, on a cold floor in winter. Beds or blankets will be a better option. Anti-skid mats will be an added advantage, especially in homes with tiled floor for senior dogs.

Dry and cold weather can affect your pet’s skin just like they do in humans. Help prevent dry, flaky skin by adding a skin and coat supplement to her food. Virgin coconut oil is a good natural moisturiser that can keep your pet’s skin and coat healthy. If you find your pet’s paws or snouts are dry or cracking, you can also apply coconut oil topically as needed. Snout butter and paw butter available online will do wonders to avoid dry crackling snouts and paw pads. Make sure you apply it on the paw pads just before he or she goes to bed so that your pet doesn’t march around the house with it and rub it off in seconds.

Feed the laze out

Cold temperatures may even bring on lazy behavior and the need for fewer calories. Be attentive to your dog’s activity level and adjust her calories accordingly. Do not overfeed the dog. Make soups and bone broths a part of their diet. A balanced diet or a fish-based diet will do wonders for their coat and skin. Make sure to give the dog warm food, avoiding cold food like curd and rice or even cold water.

Natural supplements like virgin coconut oil, fish oil or golden paste (a mix of organic turmeric, organic pepper and cold pressed oil) are superfoods that strengthens your pet’s overall immunity by fighting infections and digestive problems. But administer only after talking to a vet or a nutritionist as dosage will be varying based on age, size and activity level.

Cold weather will often aggravate existing medical conditions in dogs, particularly arthritis. It’s very important to maintain an exercise regimen with your arthritic dog, but be mindful of slippery surfaces and make sure your dog has a warm soft rest area to recuperate after activity. If you don’t already give your senior dog a natural joint supplement, consider adding one in winter. Alternatively, you can talk to your vet or nutritionist about calcium-rich natural supplements such as moringa.

Spare a thought for streeties

Do also spare a thought for our community animals who suffer the most during the winters. If you can’t give them temporary shelter in your compounds, please place a gunny sack or newspapers or old sheets for them to get warmth. Feeding them once a day will be a lifesaving gesture for many old dogs during harsh winter.

Also be careful while starting your car or reversing as many dogs and cats will take shelter under your car or crawl into a warm car engine to get warm and, when the engine is started up, they can be seriously injured or even killed. Always check under your car and under the bonnet before starting the engine. This extra precaution might be a life saver for a small street animal.