CHENNAI: A speeding luxury car driven by a young techie rammed into two motorbikes and a parked car, killing a student on the spot and leaving three others injured, one of whom died in hospital, at Gandhi Mandapam Road on Sunday.

On Sunday, P Kaliappan (20), a third year BTech student at Anna University, was riding his scooter with professor Narasimhan (46) on the pillion. “They were trying to enter the back gate of the university on Gandhi Mandapam Road. Kaliappan took a right to cross the road and enter the gate, when C Mugandran (28) who was speeding in his Mercedes Benz car knocked them down. The Merc then bumped into another bike a few metres away and came to a halt after it rammed into a parked car,” said the investigation officer.

V Praveen Kumar (23), of Villivakkam, was riding the other motorbike with friend R Venkatesan (27), of Kodambakkam. They were returning from a church at Besant Nagar when they were knocked down. Venkatesan died on the spot while Praveen sustained severe injures. Praveen was taken to a private hospital where he died later.

Passersby alerted the police who rushed in and nabbed Mugandran, of Mogappair East. Mugandran, owns a software company on ECR and was heading home after work.The officer said Mugendran was not under influence. He blamed the accident on speeding. A case has been registered with the Adyar traffic investigation under IPC section 304 (a) (Causing death by negligence), 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 (endangering life or personal safety of others).

4 injured as car falls from Maduravoyal bypass

Chennai: Four persons were injured after the car they were travelling in fell off the Maduravoyal Bypass Road at Irumbuliyur near Tambaram as the driver lost control of the vehicle on Sunday night. Police said Karthick, Jeeva, Dinesh and Nagaraj had come from Tiruvannamalai to attend a function. “The four were returning to their hometown on Sunday night. As they were travelling along the Maduravoyal bypass, Karthick driving the car lost control and rammed into the side railing of the flyover and the car fell from a height of about 40 feet,” said the police. “Since it was late night, there was not much traffic. The four persons sustained injuries. Some locals rushed them to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment,” police added. A case has been registered by the Chromepet traffic investigation wing.