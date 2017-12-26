CHENNAI: Like any other city, Chennai has seen a lot of experiences, cuisines, fitness and entertainment venues open up, but this year has seen a vast diversity with several ‘firsts’! From the first café Resto-bar on the beach to the largest gaming lounge, Abinaya Kalyanasundaram lists down some of the best new spots that opened in our city this year! Have you hung out at them all yet?

Arknemesis

It’s not every year that South Asia’s largest gaming zone sets up headquarters right in our very own city. Arknemesis, started by Harish and family, is an expansive 6500 sq ft gaming centre, demarcated into various zones — PlayStation consoles zone, 64-PC gaming zone, and a café and snooker lounge. They also host regular gaming competitions and themed parties for Halloween, promoting not just gaming but also all forms of pop culture entertainment. Drop in for a delicious bite or a bout of gaming.

USP: High-spec systems, 24-hour UPS backup and leased line internet connection for a smooth gaming experience, all at affordable prices. Uber-cool interiors.

Address: Basement of Ispahani Centre, Nungambakkam High Road. Ph: 9840213117

BOATS (Based on a True Story)

Get the beach vibes in this first restobar on the beach — something we’ve all been waiting for. Located just off Besant Nagar’s Elliots Beach, the bar serves up a stunning view of the promenade with fantastic food and an exhaustive list of drinks on the side! No formal dress code — day or night, BOATS is a place where one can unwind with a book, catch up with friends or just enjoy a meal/drink while deciphering the interiors (check the ceilings too). It is about each person’s true story weaved by their experience at BOATS. The best part is they never play the music too loud, except during DJ weekends. Now you know where to go after a long day at the beach.

USP: First and only Cafe Restobar on the beach, great food and interiors

Address: 17, 5th Ave, Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Besant Nagar (Next to Thalappakatti Briyani). Ph: 3123 3123

Cafe Xtasi

This Pondicherry-based pizza house finally opened their doors in namma Chennai this December, and only recently opened their Dine-in! Think two-feet wide wood-fired pizzas to be shared amongst your friend group (or gobbled up alone). Founded by Manav Aachal and Supra Karun, Café Xtasi is an experience every Chennaite owes their foodoholic selves.

USP: Two-feet wide pizzas served hot from the wood-fired oven.

Address: No.51, TTK Road, CIT colony, Teynampet. Ph: 90151 46801

Chennai Floats

We don’t need to drive as far as the ECR in search of some peace and quiet anymore. Bringing the foreign concept of floatation for the first time, Chennai Floats debuted in October this year. Take a float in their three pods, designed in individual rooms for complete relaxing silence and privacy. And if you’re hungry after your 90-minute float, they have cosy café at their entrance with some unique offerings — we recommend the Beetroot pasta!

USP: Silence, serenity and sleep - what more can you ask for!

Address: 3/76, Krishna Avenue, 4th street, Abhiramapuram. Ph. 48562285

Robot restaurant

The future is here — the first ever Robot restaurant in India opened in Chennai! If you haven’t already heard of it, head over to their restaurant on OMR right away, though be warned you’d be hard-pressed to find a table. Great food aside, this restaurant hired moving Robots to bring the food to your table — no more hovering waiters around! Great ambience aside, the Chinese and Thai cuisine restaurant also serves up some great food. `1,000 for two people.

USP: Get served by Robots, food and ambience get full points too.

Address: Robot Theme Restaurant, Semmancherry, Old Mahabalipuram Road. Ph: 9842883223

Dialogue In the Dark

Step aside candle-lit dinners, we’ve now got dine-in-darkness. Imagine...a formal, sit-down dinner with 50 people, in a room that’s in complete darkness — a gastronomic experience where every smell, texture and taste of the food lingers with you long after the meal. The menu is not revealed either. Courteous waiters will serve local and global cuisine, you can choose between veg and non-veg. So you can breathe a sigh of relief!

USP: Dining in the darkness elevates the whole experience. Good food.

Address: S30, Third floor, Express Avenue Mall, Express Estate, Club House Road, Royapettah. Ph. 28464870

Backyard

Have a group project to do but no place? Need some time alone to concentrate on work? Want to meet some new friends who can turn out to be your next business partner? Then head to Backyard, Adyar! Co-working and freelancing made fun — this cosy ‘anti-café’ has been houseful since its debut in February this year. Started by two young architects Akshaya and Nithya, Backyard is a space for co-ideation, expression brainstorm and solitude nooks.

USP: Great Wi-Fi, Tea and Coffee on the house, quirky interiors and a fun-load of events!

Address: No.53/23, 3rd Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar. Ph: 7358458117

Convo@C20 Café

As the name suggests, this café emphasises on conversation — meaning, you can place all your mobile phones inside a locker at the ‘Jammer corner’, and step into one of the zones in the café and play Seated Football, VolleyBall, Mini Golf, Shuffle Board and loads of unique board games to go with it. The café also has a community table where one can socialise with random strangers and become friends the old-fashioned way! All this, of course, accompanied with food and drinks.

USP: No-phones really does boost conversation, great board-games collection

Address: New No 49 Old no 24 1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar. Ph. 9962243139

Sitcom

Haven’t we all always fantasised about spending time at a café all day long, just like in Friends. Well, if you can’t be them, at least we can watch them all day long at Sitcom, The Drama diner. With 4-5 TV screens streaming our favourite sitcoms, there’s no better place to simply hang out on the ECR. With sitcom-themed quirky interiors, Sitcom serves continental and pan-asian cuisines, and also has themed menus (this week they have a galactic menu for Star Wars).

USP: Sitcoms running all through the day, themed menu

Address: 145, E Coast Rd, Saraswathi Nagar, Neelankarai. Ph: 8939921111