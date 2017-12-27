CHENNAI: A two-and-a half-year-old boy was allegedly abducted from Perungudi on Monday evening. The boy G Viswa, was playing outside his house at Kalukuttai at Perungudi when the incident occurred. “Around 5 pm, a man clad in a white shirt and black trouser, had allegedly kidnapped the boy. A few minutes later, as the mother Premalatha, did not hear any sound from the child, she searched for him in the nearby houses, but could not find him. “ said a police official.

She immediately alerted residents and her relatives who searched in the locality. Meanwhile, police found a CCTV footage from the same street in which a man was seen speaking over the phone and walking and the boy accompanying him. A complaint was filed with Thoraipakkam police station. A special team has been formed to nab the suspect.

Speaking to reporters, the mother said the boy was playing outside the house.

“Ten minutes later, when I did not hear his voice, I went to check when he was missing. I immediately informed my husband,” she said. “Police suspect the man who took the child must be familiar to the family. We are investigating if there was any family issue,” said a senior police officer.

Gone within 10 minutes

The boy’s mother says the child was playing outside the house. After 10 minutes, when I did not hear his voice I went out to look for him, but he was nowhere. I then informed my husband, who lodged a complaint. Police suspect the lifter was known to the family