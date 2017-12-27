CHENNAI: You don’t feel the earth rotating every second, but when you look back, it’s been around one whole revolution! In life too, by the time you look back and realise a whole year has passed, you notice the small imperceptible changes that happened along the way have changed life significantly. With 2017 coming to a close, City Express speaks to a few prominent Chennaiites about what they wish they could have accomplished this past year, and the places they’d like to travel to in 2018.

Namrata Chandrasekhar, fashion designer

I wanted to start my own business by the end of the year, but wasn’t able to because I had a few competitions and pageants come my way. I also wanted to spend more quality time with family, but couldn’t as I was preoccupied with work and other projects.

I’m planning to start a travel diary and visit at least one new place every month next year! But the two places would be Germany for Oktoberfest — I’ve been wanting to go there for the last two years, but in 2018 I’m sure I’ll make that happen, and score it off my bucket list. The second place would be Andaman (Havelock island) — I’ve already visited this place five years back with family and I just fell in love with it’s scenic beauty. I plan to visit it again, but with friends, for a whole new experience.

Asmita Madhusudhanan, blogger

I wish I had written a book in 2017. It’s still at a very early stage and I need an exotic vacation to relax and write probably alone. Which won’t happen soon either! I also wanted to wear a chiffon sari and dance on a Yash Chopra movie song over snow clad Swiss mountains (laughs). I want to visit Rome. Because, I want to do what the Romans do when in Rome! And Kanchipuram too, simply because we travel around the world but never go to the nearest iconic places.

Vikram Dhanasekar, DJ’s Ensomneaks

I wish I had acted in a movie for which I won the Oscar for the best actor...it didn’t happen because I am still in the earlier stage of getting there. Secondly, I wanted to launch the Ensomneacks cafe but it didn’t happen due to external factors and I promise to bring it up in 2018. I would love to visit Everest base camp as I have always wanted experience that adventure and I also want to visit Dolby theatre and watch the Oscar ceremony.

Vibha Bhatra, author

I couldn’t catch up on my sleep (Sported dark circles the size of potholes), and also catch up on my reading (To Be Read list was longer than an Ashutosh Gowarikar flick). Because, new mum. I want to visit Bora Bora and Hawaii. In my dreams. But before that I’ve got to grab those zzzz’s.

Aaquib Jaleel, Standup comedian

I wish I performed more on stage that’s because I still haven’t got on to a stage where I can enthral a group. I’m sure 2018 is going to be about getting funnier. I also wish I learnt to say no to a lot of things. Apparently doing a lot of things at the same time doesn’t really make you an active person but just a person who doesn’t know how to manage yourself. I want to travel to NYC and just stand at Maddison Square Garden. It is the one place where I would dream to perform.

L Nitin Chordia, certified-chocolatier, Cocoatrait

I wish that I could have worked on pairing chocolates with wines/spirits but wasn’t able to do it mainly because there are just not sufficient options in Chennai. The other was that I wanted to travel to Nicaragua/Peru but could not figure out a way to get a visa! I would love to travel to Peru (for completing the level-3 of chocolate tasting certification) and Mumbai (for hosting a one-day bean to bar making class)

Shyam Renganathan, RJ & Stand-up comedian

I wish I had travelled more! I did travel to Phuket and Meghalaya, both of which were highlights of this year, but I wish I had been more impromptu and had travelled more. And also I wish to have hit the gym/taken up a sport. What started as eating out/ drinking after work as a once in a while, became regular and I couldn’t focus on fitness.

Hope this changes in the coming year. I have never travelled to Europe, only seen it in movies. I want to save up money and take a good Euro trip this year. Taking trains to go to different countries would be exciting, I feel. The second place would be Goa. I know this sounds too cliché but I have been making Goa plans with my friends since eternity. I’ve never been there even once. This year the quintessential trip will hopefully become a reality.

Aalap Raju, playback singer

I wish I had done a master health check-up and also cut a music album this year, which obviously did not happen. Australia and New Zealand...because they are beautiful and there are many music lovers. I’d love to perform for them.

Narpath Raman, Mentalist

I wanted to appear on National TV, but I couldn’t yet! Unless a miracle happens in the next three days. Australia and Canada — I have a lot of friends there!

Shilpa Natarajan, RJ

I wish I had learnt how to swim and also to have released a music video, both of which did not happen in 2017. It was just a very busy year...I didn’t have much time for myself. I would love to travel to Ireland — for beer & Irish Music — and to Hong Kong — because my friends and I are planning a trip there. Hopefully both of these will work out next year.