CHENNAI: In a blue sari with the pallu covering her head, Tejubehan sits on the floor as she signs the paintings made by her. “I don’t know to read and write, but I need to leave my mark on the work I do, so I learnt this,” she smiles.

A middle-aged woman, Tejubehan belongs to a community of folk singers from Gujarat. But she soon realised her love for painting and has been sketching for over 40 years. Tejubehan is in the city along with her son Govind Jogi and granddaughter Darshana, for the launch of the new edition of her picture book Drawing From The City.

The book which has been translated and published in English, Tamil, Hindi, French, Portugese, Spanish and Korean, was recently printed on a risograph, an eco-friendly printing system that uses organic, soy-based inks, and combines the technology of screen printing with a photocopier machine.

Recalling the time she had met Tejubehan and narrating how the book eventually happened, Gita Wolf, Tara Books, said, “In 2008, I saw Tejubehan and her husband Ganesh singing and painting. I have rarely seen a closer couple than them! I saw her painting and felt there was something extraordinary about it. “

After a couple of meetings and listening to Tejubehan narrate her story, Gita decided to publish a picture book, and that is how Drawing From The City came to being. The book was translated to English by Gita Wolf and Geetha V and into Tamil by Saalai Selvam.

The book narrates the story of Tejubehan and her journey through the world of art. Both Tejubehan and her husband were encouraged to paint by renowned painter Haku Shah, after he noticed their talent. Today, close to 30 people from sons, daughters, in-laws, grandchildren, etc in the Jogi family have turned to painting.

Tejubehan will be in the city till Dec 30 at Thiruvanmiyur. For details call: 42601033