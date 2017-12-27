CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man who came to the city in search of a job became a bicycle thief, but ran out of luck and fell into the police net during a routine check on Monday night. Police recovered 20 bicycles from him.

“H Sridhar, a native of Aduthurai village in Kumbakkonam, was riding a bicycle at Ashok Nagar when he was stopped by police who were on a routine vehicle check. During interrogation, they found him suspicious and took him to the police station for further inquiries,” said Shankar, crime inspector, Ashok Nagar.

“During inquiries, he said he had stolen more than 100 bicycles in various areas, including Ashok Nagar, Kodambakkam, T Nagar and Mambalam. He would sell them for prices ranging from `600 to `1,500 per cycle,” he added.

Two months ago, he had allegedly stolen a postman’s bicycle at Postal Colony. “The postman had parked his bicycle and had gone to deliver a letter at an apartment. When he returned, his cycle was missing and his bag had been discarded a few metres away. A complaint was filed. Police then recovered a CCTV footage which provided the clue.

Based on this, police circulated Sridhar’s photo to all stations and to the public, and the police nabbed him on Monday. Police also said Sridhar was married and was residing at Kancheepuram along with his wife and two children. “He would come to the city everyday and would travel around in local buses to steal bicycles,” said the officer.

A case has been registered and he was remanded to judicial custody by a local magistrate court.