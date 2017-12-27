CHENNAI: Crafts Bazaar, one of the largest exhibitions conducted by The Crafts Council of India (CCI), is back with an interesting line up of over 100 artisans coming from various parts of the country to the city to showcase their handwoven and hand-loomed crafts.

“Over the years, the journey has been really good. We couldn’t conduct it last year because of demonetisation and also the rains, but we are back again this year,” says Jayasri Samyukta Iyer, executive committee member, CCI.

Products will range from weaves like patola saris, ikats, bhujodi fabric, bandhini saris, bagh saris; handlooms such as Kerala’s mural art on wall hangings and home decor products, Madhubani art, Rajasthani Phad paintings and Gond art. Apart from these, the exhibition will also see some eco-products such as Sikki grass products, bamboo craft decorative and basketry, Kauna grass mats and bags, Punja dhurries, jute products, terracotta products, pottery, natural fibre craft, paper craft, etc.

“These artisans, when they come to an exhibition like the Crafts Bazaar, also get to meet other artisans and there is an instant exchange of ideas. They may want to try out something that they noticed in another artisan’s work or collaborate. So that way it is a great space for artisans,” Jayasri points out.

Raksha Bhatt, a Kutch embroidery artisan from Gujarat, says that she learnt the art from her naani (grandmother). “I have been doing this for the last 20 years. This is my first time at Crafts Bazaar and I am really excited to come to Chennai as I have heard a lot about this exhibition and how artisans like us get a lot of recognition from it,” she adds. Raksha, who also runs a unit with 40 women, does her embroidery on saris, hand bags, clutches, blouse pieces, etc.

“I have been doing pottery since my childhood, it is a part of our parmpara (culture),” says Bhan Singh from Rajasthan. Bhan will be presenting handmade handis, bhagonis, dahi handi, cooker, etc. “You don’t get this kind of authentic pottery in the cities. We make them in our village and it is safe and healthy to use. That’s why I get orders from across the country,” he says.

Crafts Bazaar 2018 will be conducted from Jan 2 to 8, 2018 at Co-Optex Grounds, Egmore from 10 am onwards. For details visit: www.craftscouncilofindia.org