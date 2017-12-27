CHENNAI: A Pil has been filed in the HC to restrain authorities concerned from construction over the land and water bodies in Thiruvadanai vattam, Solandur ulvattam (Revenue Firka) in Uppoor and Naganenthal villages in Ramanathapuram district, which are classified as ‘surplus water channels’ (marukaal) and consequently direct them to restore the water channel by removing the encroachments.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee, before which the PIL from All Farmers’ Welfare Association, by its president R Karunanidhi, came up for hearing on December 22 last, ordered notice to the authorities concerned returnable by January 8.

According to senior counsel P Wilson, allowing the surplus water outlet channel passing through 95.0.5 hectares of lands in Survey Nos. 110, 114, 116 and 146 for utilisation of the power plant is illegal, unlawful and violation of public trust doctrine and therefore liable to be set aside. The authorities had deliberately failed in following various directives passed by the Full Bench to preserve water bodies and to remove encroachments.

They had, despite representations dated August 22, 2016 and December 1 last, had not come forward to restore the lands in the survey numbers. as surplus water outlet channel and other water bodies by removing the encroachments. The TANGEDCO had acted illegally and unlawfully by permitting BHEL to put up construction plant, the counsel contended.